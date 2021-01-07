KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KAO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of KAOOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 87,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. KAO has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

