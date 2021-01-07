Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) PT Raised to $2.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCRF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,340. Score Media and Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

