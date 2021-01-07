NAGA Price Down 3% Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. NAGA has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $83,425.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Upbit. Over the last week, NAGA has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00302359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.42 or 0.02835108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.