Fetch.ai Trading Up 34.5% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Dcoin. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $53.47 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00302359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.42 or 0.02835108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit, Hotbit, Korbit, Coinsuper, BitAsset, KuCoin, MXC, WazirX, BiKi, IDEX, BitMax, HitBTC, Bittrex, Dcoin, Bitbns, Binance and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.