New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 45.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 37.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,073,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

NFE stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,343. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

