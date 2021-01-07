AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

NYSE ABC traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.63. 52,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after buying an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

