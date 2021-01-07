Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $70.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.76. 60,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,856. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.48, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.