Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $22.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.23 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $82.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.95 billion to $82.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.96 billion to $88.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.01. 284,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.63. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

