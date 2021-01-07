Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.17 Million

Brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce $386.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.90 million and the highest is $394.59 million. WEX reported sales of $440.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.94.

Shares of WEX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.49. 7,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.52 and a 200-day moving average of $163.43. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in WEX by 33.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

