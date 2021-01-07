Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $430.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $382.18 and last traded at $380.31, with a volume of 16176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.60.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,003 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,315 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 212.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 454.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after buying an additional 84,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.79 and a 200 day moving average of $288.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

