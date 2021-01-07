BTC Lite Market Cap Reaches $138,528.26 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $138,528.26 and approximately $28.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 265.8% higher against the US dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00300004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.67 or 0.02802513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

