$468.15 Million in Sales Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to announce $468.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.10 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. W. R. Grace & Co. posted sales of $504.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,812. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $73.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 264.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

