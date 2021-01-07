Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.04. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $382,830.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.03. 69,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,663. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

