$21.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $21.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $81.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.55 billion to $82.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.57 billion to $90.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.56. 312,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $422.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,590,000 after purchasing an additional 317,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

