Phoneum (PHT) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $90,789.88 and $1,437.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00300004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.67 or 0.02802513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

