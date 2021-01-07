Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.37

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 154213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$34.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses that cover 506 square kilometers in the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt located 450 kilometers northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

