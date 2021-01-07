Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. Evolution Petroleum reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPM shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

EPM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

