Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.59

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.59 and last traded at $101.30, with a volume of 43718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Get Lumentum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.