Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.44

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.44 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 5812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

