Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) Shares Up 52.1%

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) shot up 52.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.73. 108,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 106,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$91.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45.

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.1029412 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

