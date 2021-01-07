347176 (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

347176 (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.25. 347176 (SLG.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 30,250 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28.

347176 (SLG.V) Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

Sterling Resources Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

