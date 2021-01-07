Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.44

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 13454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vedanta by 43.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 701.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 539,516 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

