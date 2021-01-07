Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.62

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 8300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,632 shares of company stock worth $4,170,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

