PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.41. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 264,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,971.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 461,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,805.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

