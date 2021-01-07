Traders Buy High Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,572 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,137% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti acquired 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter.

REI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 225,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.