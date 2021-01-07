BoringDAO (BOR) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.61 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 56% higher against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for $411.34 or 0.01056275 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00449251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00242772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056579 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

