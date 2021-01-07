Swarm City Achieves Market Cap of $146,018.71 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $146,018.71 and approximately $2,399.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00301142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.02 or 0.02750239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

