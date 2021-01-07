Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.42. 47,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,257. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

