DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. 383,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.41. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

