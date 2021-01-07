Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.75.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,545. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,258,000 after buying an additional 908,747 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.