Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 132,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,147. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Vipshop by 364.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 4,275,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 67.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 143.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.