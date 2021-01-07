Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Up 25%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,662,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 847% from the average daily volume of 175,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

