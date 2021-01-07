Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.20

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 5556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $341,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,593 shares of company stock worth $2,277,730. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

