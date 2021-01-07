Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.06

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 321942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) Company Profile (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

