Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.50

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 41399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

