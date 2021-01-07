Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) (LON:MIL) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) (LON:MIL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.60. Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £294,125.98 and a P/E ratio of 25.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.74.

About Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) (LON:MIL)

Myanmar Investments International Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in investments in start-up, expansion capital, and buyouts stages. The firm prefers to invest in equity, quasi-equity or debt instruments. Its investments are classified into core holdings and financial holdings.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.