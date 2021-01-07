Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.87

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 120238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.78.

Get Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) alerts:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.