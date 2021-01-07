KCR Residential REIT plc (KCR.L) (LON:KCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

KCR Residential REIT plc (KCR.L) (LON:KCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.76.

In other news, insider Dominic White purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

