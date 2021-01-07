Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD) Trading Up 37.5%

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD)’s stock price was up 37.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 307,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 97,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufactures, and distributes 3D printers, software, and related online educational content in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and PLA filaments, accessories, and PPEs. The company also sells its products online.

