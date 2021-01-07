Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Hold

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 15,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.