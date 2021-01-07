Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,146,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

