Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.53.

The Clorox stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $195.14. 68,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.50. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $150.95 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

