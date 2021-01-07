Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.06.

MA traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $351.28. 122,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.38. The firm has a market cap of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

