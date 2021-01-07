SmartMesh (SMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $146,412.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $146,412.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00303410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.65 or 0.02758173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012889 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.