Arepacoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $31,126.35 and approximately $14.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,117,802 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

