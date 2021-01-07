Dock (DOCK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.76 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $2.76 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00303410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.65 or 0.02758173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

