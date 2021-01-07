BitDegree (BDG) Trading 33.1% Higher This Week

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. BitDegree has a total market cap of $281,657.31 and $6.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDegree has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitDegree

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00303410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.65 or 0.02758173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012889 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

