Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $40.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.