Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Carter’s reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,441. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 444.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.