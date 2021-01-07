Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.50. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.92.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock remained flat at $C$6.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 794,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.50. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$8.78.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

